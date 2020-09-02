Man’s body found in care center basement 5 months after he vanished, Michigan cops say

A man’s body was discovered in an adult care center’s basement five months after he went missing from the facility, police say.

On April 1, Detroit police put out a notice that Kam Franks, 38, was missing and hadn’t been seen since he left his residence on the evening of March 14.

Franks was described as having mental illness and being in good physical condition, last seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans and Nike boots.

Police asked anyone who might know of his whereabouts to contact the department.

Franks had been living at Faithful Helping Hands Home Care, an adult care facility, for years following a traumatic car accident, WJBK reported. After Franks’ disappearance, his sister, Kai Franks, said the family heard nothing for months, according to the outlet.

Not until Saturday — roughly five months later — when police said a worker at the center discovered Franks’ body in the basement of the facility, The Detroit News reported. Officials said they did not know how long his body had been there.

“It was weird,” Kai Franks told WDIV. “It’s just a really weird thing.”

Police said Franks died of natural causes and that they do not suspect foul play, according to the outlet.

WJBK reported that one of the facility’s owners told the outlet that there had been no odor and that it was the police’s responsibility to check the basement in March.

Detroit police said they’re “investigating if there’s any criminal negligence on the part of” the facility, The Detroit News reported.

Faithful Helping Hands declined to comment when contacted Wednesday by McClatchy News.