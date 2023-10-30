Man’s body found at Colorado amusement park when staff shows up for work, cops say

A body was discovered at a Colorado adventure park, and deputies are working to make sure none of the thrill rides were tampered with by the deceased, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 28, at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Glenwood Springs is in the Rocky Mountains, about 160 miles west of Denver.

“The body was discovered prior to the opening of the park and was not related to any of the rides at the park,” officials said.

“In the interest of public safety, the investigators will ... try to retrace the steps the intruder followed while in the park to assure that none of the equipment, buildings or rides have been tempered with.”

The county coroner is working to confirm the man’s identity and cause of death.

A vehicle believed to have been driven by the man was also found at the scene.

It is suspected he entered the park after hours and without authorization, but the motive remains a mystery, officials said.

The park has been closed to visitors during the investigation “to preserve evidence,” officials said.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park describes itself as “America’s only mountaintop theme park,” and attractions include thrill rides that showcase “stunning panoramic Colorado views.”

