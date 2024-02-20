A man’s body is found and the death is called suspicious, SC coroner says

A Georgia man’s body was found in a wooded area in South Carolina, and the death was called suspicious by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Demon A. Parrish, a 31-year-old Augusta, Georgia resident, was called the victim, by Coroner Darryl Ables in a news release.

Parrish’s body was discovered at about 6 p.m. Saturday by the 3500 block of Silver Bluff Road, near Atomic Road, according to the release. That’s less than 15 miles from Augusta.

The owner of the property was the person who found the body, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry to determined Parrish’s cause of death, according to the release. Information about when Parrish died, and if he died where his body was recovered, was not available.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.