Man’s body found floating in a canal Sunday morning near Alligator Alley, deputies say

Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a Broward canal on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Around 7:40 a.m., deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to a call about a floating body found in the water near Bonaventure Boulevard and Racquet Club Road in northern Weston, steps from Alligator Alley, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. A dive team located the body of a man and paramedics pronounced him dead on scene, the agency added.

BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this death.

Bonaventure Boulevard was shut down in addition to southbound Racquet Club Road as police investigated, WSVN 7 news reported.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

This developing story will be updated .