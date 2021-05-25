Man’s body found floating in water in Tarpon Springs

A man’s body was found floating in Whitcomb Bayou in Tarpon Springs on Monday afternoon, police reported.

Tarpon Springs police said they responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a report that a boater had found a dead person floating in the water. Investigators identified the person as a 40-year-old man. His name was not released after his family invoked Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution meant to protect crime victims.

Police said foul play is not suspected in the man’s death. His body was taken into custody by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details were released Monday evening.