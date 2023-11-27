Man’s body found on the ground and search is underway for the killer, SC deputies say

A man’s body was found Sunday night and search is underway for his killer, or killers, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area near the intersection of Seminole Road and Cone Street, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release. That’s near Lakewood High School.

At the scene, deputies spoke to witnesses and began searching for evidence, which was when they discovered the man’s body lying on the ground and contacted EMS, according to the release. The man, who has not been publicly identified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, was pronounced at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

“Our investigators are actively continuing to collect evidence and pursue leads that will identify the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “We will continue to pursue every lead with the help of our friends in the community.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.