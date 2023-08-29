Man’s body found in homemade coffin in Pahrump; daughter in custody in Kansas City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 53-year-old woman is awaiting extradition from Kansas City, Missouri, after a body was discovered in a Pahrump backyard on Friday.

Gennice Walker is currently in custody in Jackson County, Missouri, on an arrest warrant on a larceny charge.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) investigators got a warrant to search property on Peggy Avenue in Pahrump after a tip that Walker’s father, 95-year-old Bruce Brown, had been buried in the desert. Investigators learned that Brown had not been seen since late April.

Gennise Walker. (Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators had traveled to Kansas City to interview Walker, who refused to cooperate. She is suspected of living off Brown’s Social Security and VA benefits after his death.

“After excavating a small portion of the backyard, we located a human male remains in a homemade coffin under the ground. Autopsy later identified the remains as Bruce Brown,” according to NCSO information

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

