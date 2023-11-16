Man’s body found inside Broward courthouse, deputies say. An investigation is underway
A man’s corpse was found in the Broward County Courthouse late Wednesday night— triggering an investigation, officials said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., authorities rushed to the scene after receiving calls about a dead body being discovered inside the courthouse, at 201 SE Sixth Street, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
BSO’s courthouse deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue subsequently found a man there, where they pronounced him dead.
An investigation is underway.
This story will be updated when more information is available.