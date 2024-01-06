Man’s body found in Little Arkansas River in north Wichita, police say

A man’s body was found in the Little Arkansas River on Friday evening in north Wichita, Wichita Police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

“No trauma to the body,” Rebolledo said. “At this point going to wait on a autopsy to determine the cause of death.”

Police were called at 5:02 p.m. to a submersion in the 2100 block of N. Riverside, which is near Woodland Park. The man, who police believe to be in his 40s, was deceased.

On Saturday, Rebolledo said police believe they know the identity of the man but are still waiting to confirm and notify family before releasing his name.

Police don’t believe the man had been there a long time, Rebolledo said.