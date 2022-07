St. Petersburg police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Harborage Marina on Wednesday night.

St. Petersburg police said the man’s body was found at 9:21 p.m. at the marina, 1500 2nd Street South.

A rescue team recovered the man’s body and it was turned over to the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details were released by police.

