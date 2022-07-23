Man’s body found in Modesto canal. It’s the third such death in the county this summer

A body was found Saturday morning in a central Modesto canal, marking the third person discovered dead in Stanislaus County canals in the past four weeks.

Modesto Police Lt. Mike Hammond said authorities were called sometime after 7 a.m. to Virginia and West Morris avenues for a report of a body in the canal. Emergency crews discovered a deceased male in the water, near one of the grates. The identity of the victim was not available.

Someone taking a morning walk in the neighborhood, which is a few blocks from Modesto Junior College and Enslen Park, spotted the body, Hammond said. He said no foul play was evident. The Stanislaus County coroner has taken possession of the body.

Authorities continue to emphasize the danger of area canals, especially during the recent Valley heatwave.

On June 24, the body of man who had been reported missing after failing to return from an ATV ride in west Stanislaus County was found in the canal between Highway 132 and Grayson.

Chicago resident Sebastian Marques, 21, and his ATV were discovered submerged in the West Stanislaus Main Canal, authorities said. CHP reported that he crashed the ATV along its banks and was ejected into the water.

On July 18, a 68-year-old Hughson woman was found dead in a canal south of Tully Road, near East Hatch Road, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Maria Victoria Ortiz was identified as the victim, and an investigation is ongoing to determine her cause of death. Ortiz had been reported missing by her family around the time her body was discovered by authorities.