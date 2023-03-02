Man’s body found near woods in Richland County, sheriff’s deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found Thursday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call about a dead body that was near the woods in the 100 block of Blythewood Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s close to the intersection with Main Street, about half a mile from Blythewood High School.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man, or publicly released a cause of death.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the release.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died, the sheriff’s department said.

No arrests have been reported, and there was no word if the death is considered a homicide.

Anyone with information about the man or his death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.