Man’s body found outside Richland County home, sheriff’s department says

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male outside of a home in the 7000 block of Sprott Street, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in the area between S.C. 277 and U.S. 1/Two Notch Road, about a mile from Columbia Place Mall.

At the scene, deputies found the body of a 31-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the upper body, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.