Man’s body found on Salt Lake Community College campus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities say a man was found dead Wednesday night on a community college campus in Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, with Utah Highway Patrol, said a man was found dead around 4:45 p.m. on the west steps of Salt Lake Community College’s South City campus.

There was no sign of foul play, Roden said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

The South City campus is located on 1575 State Street in Salt Lake City.

