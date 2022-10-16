Man’s body found Saturday in Port Royal retention pond; police investigating

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Port Royal retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to a Port Royal Police Department news release.

The man’s name or other identifying information will not be released from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office until a family member has been notified.

Officers from the Port Royal Police Department were called out to Madrid Avenue at 12:08 p.m. after getting calls that a body was floating in a retention pond. Police and firefighters were able to pull the man from the water.

Neighbors told police that they remembered the man walking in the area the day before around 8:30 p.m. near 9th Street.

As of Sunday, police believe the man’s death was an accident and is not related to a crime or an animal attack, officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Detective John Hogue with the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.