Man’s body found in sugarcane field drain days after he disappeared, Louisiana cops say

Cell phone pings led police to the body of a man missing for nearly a week, deputies in Louisiana said.

The remains of 32-year-old Mohamad Nabil Qasem were found April 10 stuck in the down drain of a Vermilion Parish sugarcane field, according to the sheriff’s office.

Qasem was reported missing April 5 and was last seen driving his 2020 Toyota Tundra near Youngsville. Authorities found the truck abandoned outside an elementary school on April 6.

Investigators spent days searching the area of Qasem’s “last known whereabouts” based on data from his cell phone, deputies said. On April 10, they discovered human remains in a sugarcane field just north of Louisiana Highway 338.

Family members later identified them as Qasem’s, according to deputies.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities said they don’t suspect foul play but are still investigating.

Vermilion Parish is about 105 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

Woman’s death in 1987 was never solved — until digging into man’s grave, NM city says

Man missing after being robbed and kidnapped in his own car at gas station, MO cops say

Hikers stumbled upon remains in 1990, Nevada cops say. They’ve just been identified