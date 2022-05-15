Man’s body found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka
A man’s body was found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka on Saturday night, authorities said.
Following up on a 911 call, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office personnel located the body near the 400 block of Rice Street.
When emergency workers arrived, they declared the man dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The man’s identity will be released after his family is notified. The death is under investigation and no further information was available Sunday.
