Man’s body found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristi Belcamino, Pioneer Press
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day

A man’s body was found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka on Saturday night, authorities said.

Following up on a 911 call, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office personnel located the body near the 400 block of Rice Street.

When emergency workers arrived, they declared the man dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s identity will be released after his family is notified. The death is under investigation and no further information was available Sunday.

Related Articles

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories