Man’s body found in vehicle in Kansas City. Police launch homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after Kansas City police discovered the body of a 24-year-old man, considered missing by local authorities since Monday, inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of Montgall Avenue, in the city’s Oak Park Southwest neighborhood, on a request to keep the peace concerning property found there, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for KCPD.

The property found was a vehicle that contained the body of Adam Blackstock, according to police. Blackstock was listed as a missing person out of Grandview as of Monday, according to data maintained by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“Based on the evidence at the scene, this is being investigated as a homicide,” Foreman said in an email publicly announcing the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Further details, including the surrounding circumstances and the suspected cause of death, were not immediately available from police.

Kansas City police were asking that anyone with information about the case to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.