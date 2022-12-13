Man’s body found in water near Davis Island Bridge in Tampa, officers say

A man’s body was found floating in the water under the Davis Island Bridge in Tampa Tuesday morning, police said.

No sign of foul play is apparent, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The man’s cause of death is still to be determined.

A death investigation is underway, and detectives are working to identify the man, according to the release.

The body was the third one to be found in the Tampa Bay area since Saturday. A woman’s body was found wrapped in a trash bag off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday. On Monday, a body that St. Petersburg police later identified as 42-year-old Jamie Leon Hobdy of Tampa was discovered in a retention pond near Insterstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard.