Man’s body recovered from Bullfrog Creek in Gibsonton, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in Bullfrog Creek in Gibsonton on Sunday.

Deputies responded about 10:15 a.m. and recovered the man’s body in an area of the creek near the 6100 block of Frog Hollow Trail, just west of U.S. 41, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Fentress Fountain said in an email.

Deputies do not believe the man’s death is suspicious but the investigation continued Monday and the sheriff’s office cannot release the man’s name due to Marsy’s Law, Fountain said.