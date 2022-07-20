Man’s body recovered in Lake Murray day after he fell off a boat, SC officials say

A missing man’s body was recovered the day after he fell off a boat and disappeared in Lake Murray, South Carolina officials said Wednesday.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office confirmed the missing person was a man, but is waiting to contact his family before making a public identification.

The man was a drowning victim, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about a person who fell into Lake Murray from a boat, the sheriff’s office said.

A search was launched that included the marine unit from the sheriff’s office as well as members of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Rescue Squad, and Little Mountain Rescue Squad.

The search went into the night and was suspended by darkness, the sheriff’s office said. When the search resumed in the morning, the body was recovered at about 9:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Information about where in Lake Murray the body was discovered, and the depth of the water in that area were not available.

