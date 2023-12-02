Man’s body washes up on beach in Fort Lauderdale

Detectives are investigating after beachgoers found a man’s body on Fort Lauderdale Beach Friday evening, police say. Currently, no foul play is suspected.

A little after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 500 block of South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, where the body was discovered, according to spokesperson Casey Liening.

The popular beach sits across from DC Alexander Park and several hotels and restaurants.

Police call notes said that the body had a gunshot wound, though Liening could not confirm that Saturday afternoon. Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation, but no foul play was suspected at the time.

“That is subject to change pending the investigation,” Liening said.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.