Man on bond in 2018 murder case now facing new charge in Halloween homicide

Montgomery police made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Midland City man.

Jeremie Wright, 26, was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of 42-year-old Rayshaun Glanton. Tyrone Burgess, 46, was charged with murder on Nov. 1 in connection with Glanton's death.

Glanton was shot about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive, Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said. He was taken from the scene to a hospital but died.

Glanton was the fourth person fatally shot that day, and the second to be shot within that same block of Monticello Drive.

Wright was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility upon his arrest and given a $150,000 bail, though he's being held pending a bond revocation hearing in a 2018 murder case.

Wright was previously charged with murder after 31-year-old Michael Garland was gunned down in May 2018. He was initially released on a $150,000 bail; a grand jury in September 2020 increased that to $165,000.

Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney Marianalyn Dennis filed a motion two days after Glanton's death, and seven days before Wright's arrest, requesting a bond revocation in the 2018 case.

"The new offense shows the Defendant presents an extreme danger to the community," the motion says.

