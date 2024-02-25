Man out on bond arrested again for connection to vehicle burglaries, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who was out on bond for car burglary is back behind bars after he was arrested Saturday for his connection to recent vehicle break-ins, officials said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said 21-year-old Juma Ismail was arrested on Jan. 21 for an incident where he and two others were charged in connection to a car burglary. Shots were allegedly fired after they were confronted by the victim, officials said.

Authorities reported Ismail was out free on a $9,000 bond for that incident when he was arrested again just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Detectives said a tip about a stolen laptop led them to a home in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue North. While there, MNPD said officials observed a Dodge Durango parked in the driveway leave the area.

An investigation allegedly revealed that the stolen laptop was in the Dodge, authorities said. The Dodge later returned to the residence, where the driver exited the vehicle and entered the home.

According to authorities, detectives conducted a “knock and talk” and found the laptop — which was reported stolen — in a bedroom.

After receiving an search warrant for the residence, detectives were able to recover a stolen Kentucky license plate, 10 grams of methamphetamine and two stolen rewards cards that were found inside the Dodge.

In addition to the stolen plates and drugs, authorities said a shotgun was also recovered. According to MNPD, the firearm was allegedly inside a vehicle that was reported stolen in November 2023 from an apartment complex on Elliot Avenue.

During an interview, officials said Ismail admitted that he was driving the Dodge Durango. He was charged with two counts of theft of property and drug possession.

The 21-year-old is now jailed on a $12,000 bond. MNPD said an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

