Man on bond for attempted murder accused of stalking woman in Mount Holly

Prosecutors say a man who was out on bond on an attempted murder charge is accused of stalking a woman in a Mount Holly park.

Christopher Lee Randolph is accused of following a woman at Tuckaseegee Park. He faced a judge Thursday on those stalking charges.

ALSO READ: CMPD affidavit: Man charged after woman says he used Alexa device to stalk her

According to the assistant district attorney, Randolph was originally locked up for attempted murder in Mecklenburg County.

>> Channel 9’s Ken Lemon was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and will have the latest on Eyewitness News beginning at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Grand jury indicts man accused of stalking, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend)