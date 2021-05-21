Man on bond attempts arson of tent at homeless camp

May 20—A man out of jail on bond for unrelated cases pending in Criminal Court now stands accused of arson and aggravated assault after allegedly trying to set fire a man on fire and burn the man's tent.

Brian Keith Medley, 52, 9376 Ponder Pond Rd., Bon Aqua, is charged with felony aggravated assault and arson in connection with an incident that occurred May 10 around 7:45 p.m. at a homeless camp under the bridge spanig Obed River on N. Main St.

Ptl. Koby Wilson reported being dispatched to the area on a report of a man chasing another with a knife.

When and other city police officers arrived, they made contact with Devin Johnson and Jerry Thomas who are living in the homeless camp beneath the bridge. The two said they heard a man — identified as Medley — calling for help after falling and went to check on him.

When Johnson attempted to help Medley to his feet, however, Medley "became belligerent" and threatened Johnson with bodily harm.

Johnson was chased back to his camp site and during the fracas, gasoline or rubbing alcohol was tossed on Johnson and his tent. An attempt was then made to set the tent on fire.

Police found Medley at his tent nearby, suffering from a laceration Medley received when he fell. Medley was in a state of intoxication, the report reads, and became confrontational with officers. Police accused Medley of holding a lit cigarette over a milk jug filled with rubbing alcohol, threatening "to light this place up."

Medley was jailed.

Friday Medley appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court on charges of sexual battery and domestic assault. Those charges date back to his Dec. 5, 2018, arrest during a domestic dispute.

Medley is under $14,000 bond in those cases and was out of jail when he was placed under the new, unrelated charges. He will appear in General Sessions Court on the arson and aggravated assault charges.

