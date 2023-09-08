Man out on bond in Boulder park stabbing arrested on theft and drug charges

Sep. 7—A Boulder man suspected of an Aug.18 stabbing in downtown Boulder was arrested while out on bond Wednesday in connection to the theft of a bike and drug possession.

Yared Scalise, 21, was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute, special offender, theft and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to a Boulder police news release.

According to the release, Scalise was suspected by officers in Central Park of riding a stolen bike. When stopped, Scalise was found with 23 grams of fentanyl, police said.

Scalise was previously charged with first-degree assault in connection to a stabbing that occurred at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1700 block of Broadway.

According to the release, Scalise was released Aug. 22 on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond — which allowed him to leave jail without posting a cash bond.

When Scalise first appeared in court on the first-degree assault case, the prosecutor requested a high secured bond due to the seriousness of the case, Boulder County District Attorney's spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said in an email. Scalise's defense attorney argued that due to Scalise's lack of criminal history and claim of self-defense, a personal recognizance bond would be appropriate, which the judge granted.

According to Carbone, when Scalise appeared in court Thursday for his hearing on advisement, the prosecutor requested a secured bond of $30,000 with no low cash alternative. The judge set a cash surety property bond at $20,000 with a $2,000 cash bond option, Carbone said.

Scalise is scheduled to next appear on Sept. 14 for a preliminary hearing in his first-degree assault case.

According to the first-degree assault affidavit, Scalise was playing football in the park with a friend when a man approached his friend in a confrontational manner. Scalise told police the man called his friend a rapist and said his friend liked to touch girls.

In response, Scalise told his friend that he needed to stand up for himself and fight the man. The man then approached Scalise, and they started arguing before agreeing to fight each other, according to the affidavit.

The man pulled out pepper spray, and Scalise pulled out a knife in response. The man proceeded to spray Scalise in the face before moving closer to him, the affidavit said. Scalise told police he then used the knife on the man before leaving the scene to go wash his face in Boulder Creek.

The man was heavily bleeding when approached by police at a bus stop on Broadway, the affidavit said. The man had a deep gash to his right abdomen and a gash on his left bicep where he applied a makeshift tourniquet, according to the affidavit. The first officer on scene provided lifesaving measures to slow down the bleeding before the arrival of EMTs, who transported him to a local hospital, the affidavit said.

The man refused to tell police who the assailant was.

Scalise was then taken into custody at Sixth Street and Streamside Lane and walked police back to the spot where he got rid of the knife on his way to wash his face.