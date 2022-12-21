Man out on bond for murder charged with domestic violence

Dec. 21—A young man charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy allegedly attacked his own mother, strangling her while out on bond, according to Talladega County court documents.

Nathan A. Higgins, 19, of Lincoln, was charged in the shooting death of Tae'vion Fife in January of this year during a gun sale transaction.

Higgins was out on bond for those charges when he was arrested in Lincoln in late September on a charge of Domestic Violence / Strangulation, committed against his mother, Bridget Hopkins Higgins, according to court documents.

While in the Talladega County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing, Higgins wrote a letter to Judge Jeb Fannin claiming that his mother planned to drop the charge.

"I'm not a violent person," Higgins stated in the letter.

"I'm not dropping anything," said Talladega County District Attorney Steven Giddens.

Giddens told the Anniston Star that the victim might wish to drop the charges, however, the District Attorney's office would move forward with the case.

A preliminary hearing was held in Judge Fannins courtroom Tuesday in Talladega County. Higgins is being held on a $100,000 bond for the strangulation charge in Talladega County.

According to court documents, Higgins' bond was ordered to be revoked by Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, and signed by Circuit Court Judge Bud Turner. Once case actions for the domestic violence / strangulation charge have been completed in the Talladega courts, Higgins will be taken back into custody by Calhoun County authorities.

