Man booked after allegedly leaving pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

Jul. 6—One man was booked into jail on Tuesday after a vehicle crash with a pedestrian near Chief Garry Park left another man with serious injuries, police said.

Daniel Lamas, 22, was booked under suspicion of vehicular assault.

Police determined he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, they said. Police closed off Mission Avenue, between Regal and Lacey streets, during the investigation on Tuesday.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.