Man booked after stabbing friend in chest and attacking medical staff near Airway Heights, sheriff's office says

Sep. 21—A man was arrested Saturday night after he was accused of stabbing a friend in the chest and assaulting an ambulance worker who came to help the alleged attacker in an area north of Airway Heights, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office reported.

Bobby E. Lewis, 22, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of assault in the first and third degrees, as well as felony harassment threats to kill.

Lewis was staying at a friend's residence on the 2200 block of North Craig Road for a short time while he looked for somewhere to live, witnesses told deputies. On Saturday, Lewis got into a fight with his friend and his friend's girlfriend. Lewis stabbed the man during the fight, according the sheriff's office.

As the man who was stabbed staggered into the living room, another man got between the two and told Lewis to leave immediately, the sheriff's office said. Lewis allegedly pointed the knife at the second man and threatened to kill him.

Lewis left on foot and contacted 911, saying he was in a field and had been stabbed . Deputies found Lewis near West Knox Lane and North Craig Road. He didn't have apparent stab wounds, but he had blood on his clothes and appeared to be intoxicated and having trouble breathing.

Before he could be transported to the hospital, Lewis grabbed an ambulance worker and tackled her to the ground, the sheriff's office said. He made a fist and cocked his arm back, but deputies stopped him and placed him in handcuffs.