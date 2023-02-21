Man booked after standoff with KSP

Feb. 21—GRAYSON — A Michigan man was booked into Carter County Detention Center after a standoff with Kentucky State Police Special Response Team on Sunday.

Per court records, police made contact with Corey J. Benton, 33, of Hamtramck, Michigan, who was discovered to have an active extraditable warrant.

When police attempted to apprehend Benton, police say he barricaded himself inside a home on 7th Street despite multiple verbal commands to exit the residence, according to the arrest citation.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team (SRT) responded and reportedly deployed "multiple chemical agents" inside the home, but Benton stayed put.

SRT members eventually made entry into the home and located Benton in the attic, where he was apprehended nearly two hours after the initial contact.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was conducted and a handgun was found in Benton's home, according to court records.

Benton is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

He is set to be arraigned in Carter County District Court on Wednesday morning.

