Man books flight to Switzerland after assaulting a cop during Capitol Riot

Ashley Terrell

Video footage shows Jeffrey Sabol dragging an officer down the stairs and beating him with a flag pole

A Colorado geophysicist who participated in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 and allegedly assaulted a police officer, attempted to flee to Switzerland and attempted suicide.

Jeffrey Sabol, 51, was held without bail on Friday and remains behind bars after being arrested at the Westchester Medical Center, according to The Associated Press.

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, a mob that eventually stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers, killine one. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, a mob that eventually stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers, killine one. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause of White Plains said the allegations against Sabol were “very disturbing, deeply troubling” during a virtual hearing in White Plains Federal Court. Krause said he should remain in jail as he is a danger to the community and at-risk of fleeing the country.

“What we see is Mr. Sabol, part of a group of people dragging a law enforcement officer down the steps of a building at the Capitol, where that officer has been repeatedly assaulted by a number of people, apparently including Mr. Sabol,” Krause said.

Read More: Trump paid Capitol rally organizers over $2.7 million

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Gianforte said during the hearing on Friday that Sabol admitted to authorities that he assaulted an officer in “a fit of rage.” Gianforte said that Sabol booked a flight from Boston to Zurich, Switzerland days following the riots.

“What is one of the many things Switzerland is known for? One of them is being a non-extradition country. He thinks he won’t get shipped back home to face the music,” Gianforte told the judge.

Gianforte said that Sabol’s suicide attempt was a the product of guilt, though Krause said he didn’t factor the incident into his decision to deny bail.

Video footage shows Sabol — in a Carhartt jacket and helmet — and a group of protestors dragging an officer down the stairs and beating him with a flag pole. Sabol can be seen holding a police baton across the officer’s neck, according to Daily News.

Read More: Extremists planned Capitol siege, used radio to track lawmakers: FBI

Switzerland issued a travel warning on Jan. 16 following the riots according to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

“In connection with the change in presidency, the US authorities are warning of possible demonstrations and clashes, particularly around government buildings in Washington and in other US states,” the warning said.

