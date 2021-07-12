Man booted for being too drunk slams truck into bar and opens fire, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into a packed bar after getting booted for being too drunk is in jail, Georgia authorities say.

Several people were injured Saturday when Eduardo Morales, 34, opened fire at 278 South before plowing his black Dodge Ram 2500 into the front of the building, according to the Hiram Police Department. At least one bargoer was grazed by a bullet and another was struck by the large pickup.

Police said Morales was intoxicated and had been asked to leave the bar in Hiram, a city about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. He returned minutes after leaving and began spraying bullets into the restaurant through a window of his truck, officials said.

After emptying the clip, that’s when authorities said Morales rammed his vehicle into the restaurant’s front doors. The truck got stuck while he was trying to back out, police said, and he was attempting to reload his weapon before several Good Samaritans stepped in to stop him.

Owners of 278 South said they’re “devastated” by Saturday’s incident and offered prayers to everyone involved.

“We like to believe most people are good….and it showed last night,” the owners wrote in a statement posted to the bar’s Facebook page. “Many are heroes for their bravery and possibly stopping a situation that could have escalated even further. We will forever be grateful for these heroes.”

Among them was bar patron Mauricio “Moe” Puerto, who sprang into action after Morales drove his truck through the front of the building.

“I dove in through the driver’s side window, and when I reached in there, I noticed that he had a pistol,” Puerto told WSB-TV. “He was reloading and putting another magazine in, and I grabbed the wrist where he had the pistol. He was putting up a fight and he wouldn’t let it go.”

Puerto recalled his leg becoming pinned between the wall and truck during his struggle with Morales, the news station reported.

Meanwhile, Yvon Germeus was busy helping those inside the bar who were injured.

“When I saw there were people underneath [the truck], we had to go help,” Germeus said, according to WAGA. “It was more scary to see the people underneath, and when one woman said she couldn’t move I thought she had gotten hit.”

Several people held Morales down until police arrived, authorities wrote on Facebook. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital before being booked into the Paulding County Jail on aggravated assault and battery charges, WXIA reported.

Georgia man recruited homeless people to carry out bank fraud scam, feds say

Mom leaves 9-month-old at bar with strangers she met hours earlier, Alabama cops say

Neighbor shoots up couple’s home after not being invited to game night, Georgia cops say

Four families homeless after unlicensed driver slams into building, Georgia cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok tells employees to return to office for three days a week

    Popular short-video app TikTok told its employees on Monday that some will be offered the option to work remotely for up to two days a week after they return to office, according to an internal message seen by Reuters. TikTok will also give employees the choice to work remotely from a domestic location based on manager approval, according to the message. This policy applies to full-time employees and interns in the United States, the UK and Ireland, with other markets to follow.

  • Thirteen-year-old shot dead in New York gang attack

    Police believe the boy was the intended target

  • 'Loki' showrunner confirms Chris Hemsworth voiced Frog Thor in latest episode

    Eagle-eyed Marvel fans caught an unexpected but welcome surprise during the most recent episode of "Loki" -- Throg, a.k.a. Showrunner Kate Herron confirmed that the split-second flash of a frog in a jar dressed as the God of Thunder was, indeed, a Thor variant. Herron spoke to the "For All Nerds" podcast and dished on things Marvel fans might have missed -- such as who voiced the animated amphibian.

  • Driver who allegedly rammed Boise police car shot by officers. It’s the 3rd in 3 weeks

    As police tried to stop the driver, officers reported over radios that the van rammed a police car multiple times.

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned. The suspect, identified as Shelly Hill, allegedly came up to the Korean American family from behind and punched the 6-year-old boy in the neck. The alleged physical assault took place right after the family had exited the mall's doors and headed onto a walkway.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Murderer Allegedly Prayed To 'Alligator God' That His Victim's Body Would Never Be Found

    The Everglades is a vast area of wetlands in Florida, much of it isolated and teeming with wildlife. As such, bodies have been dumped in the Everglades, in the hope alligators will eat them and destroy evidence of a crime. In one 2007 case, though, somebody spotted the remains before they could be lost forever. On April 28, 2007, a local fisherman contacted police after spotting a human head wrapped in a bag in the water being circled by alligators. Authorities retrieved the head, but had little

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • Take a look inside this underground crypto mining farm in Ukraine with its 3,800 PlayStations and 5,000 computers

    Police said that the illegal operation, the largest seen in Ukraine, was stealing as much as $259,300 worth of electricity from the grid every month.

  • Thieves get away with $250K worth of jewelry in Campbell

    Surveillance video shows thieves inside a Campbell jewelry store getting away with $250,000 worth of merchandise, according to the owner.

  • Victim's negligence cited as defense in youth abuse case

    Attorneys for New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center are suggesting that a man who claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by multiple counselors as a teen was partially responsible for at least some of the alleged abuse. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. More than 300 men and women later came forward with similar allegations spanning six decades, but a judge dismissed their class action lawsuit in May, and their attorney is now preparing hundreds of individual lawsuits like Meehan’s.

  • ‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Helps Lead To Arrest In Texas Tow Trucker’s Brutal 2003 Murder

    For more than 17 years, Jerry Don Humphrey’s sister, Rita, has kept a constant watch on her brother’s murder investigation. On December 22, 2003, Humphrey, who ran a tow truck and repo operation in Stafford, Texas, was shot to death as he slept in his bed. The case has never been solved. In an episode of “Cold Justice,” airing on Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo head to Stafford, a city outside Houston, to look into Humphrey’s brut

  • New January 6 bodycam videos show police trying to help a trampled Trump supporter being brutally beaten with flagpoles and batons by mob

    New video footage from police bodycams released Friday of the January 6 Washington riot shows officers dragged into a mob and beaten.

  • Death toll rises to 94 in Florida building collapse, work to identify victims grows harder

    "Recovery at this point is yielding human remains" as opposed to bodies, making the process to identify victims more difficult, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

  • Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge

    Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Authorities have said the girl, who attended a 2017 concert in Cleveland, contacted Toronto police in October 2018.

  • New Jersey man accused of harassing Black neighbors in racist rant faces new charges

    Prosecutors say Edward Mathews harassed Black neighbors and caused more than $2,350 in damage at a condo complex in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

  • 3 shot outside barbershop after argument between 2 men over who won foot race a month ago

    Three people have been shot outside of a barbershop following an argument between two men in their 40’s allegedly over who came first in a foot race over a month ago. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, in northeast Houston when the Houston Police Department received a call regarding a shooting involving several victims outside the Mean Kutz barbershop, according to ABC News' Houston station KTRK. “There were two males that were arguing outside the barbershop here over who ran a race faster,” said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge told KTRK in a short press conference following the shooting.