Man borrows phone, calls 911 and confesses to killing man 15 years ago, NM cops say

A man was arrested after police said he borrowed a phone at a New Mexico convenience store, called 911 and confessed to killing a man 15 years ago.

Though Tony Ray Peralta, 37, offered no motive, he told investigators “he now felt a need to confess” to the killing of William Blodgett, 69, the Roswell Police Department said in a May 2 Facebook post.

Peralta formerly lived as a tenant in Blodgett’s home, according to police.

Blodgett was reported missing by family in January 2009 after they had not heard from him since Dec. 23, 2008, police said. His girlfriend said she last saw him on Dec. 24, 2008, according to the post.

At the time of his disappearance, police said they believed Blodgett may have been killed.

Peralta was considered a possible suspect at one point in the investigation after Blodgett’s girlfriend told investigators he and Blodgett had an argument during which Blodgett “tried to evict Peralta,” police said.

However, after looking into all leads, the “investigation stalled,” according to police.

After Peralta called police using a borrowed phone at an Allsup’s convenience store on Monday, May 1, officers said they detained Peralta for questioning and arrested him later that night.

Police said they got a search warrant for Blodgett’s home and searched an attached room where Peralta told investigators “Blodgett’s body had been buried.”

Detectives found “many bones,” along with a pair of dentures, buried underneath plywood floorboards, police said. The dentures matched “Blodgett’s dental records.”

The dentures’ match, along with additional evidence, “led investigators to believe the remains were that of Blodgett,” police said.

Peralta has been charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Roswell is about 200 miles southeast of Albuquerque.

