Man bought 264 lottery tickets — and they were all winners, Virginia officials say

One very lucky guy just collected a six-figure lottery win in Virginia, after all 264 of his tickets came up winners in two separate drawings, Virginia Lottery officials say.

Yes, 264 tickets.

Jalen Taylor of Charlottesville won $132,000 when each ticket proved to be worth $500, Virginia Lottery officials said in a Feb. 3 news release.

The prize came after Taylor went big and bought two large batches of Pick 3 tickets over a two-month span. The first was 104 tickets with the numbers 960 he got for the Nov. 18 drawing, and the second was 160 tickets with the numbers 542 he purchased for the Jan. 10 drawing.

Tickets are $1 each.

Both of his 3-digit combinations were drawn, netting him $52,000 with the first batch and $80,000 with the second, officials said.

All the tickets came from grocery stores (Food Lion and Harris Teeter) and Taylor didn’t say how he decided on the numbers. (Players can pick any three-digit sequence from 000 to 999.)

“I had a feeling,” Taylor said in the release. “When you get a feeling, just play!”

Taylor said he intends to save the cash and invest.

He beat odds of 1 in 1,000 by picking the three winning numbers.

State officials didn’t give the odds of doing it twice in eight weeks.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

