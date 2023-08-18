Man bought 3 cars using people’s identities — and helped others do the same, feds say

A Missouri man used other people’s Social Security cards and driver’s licenses to finance his vehicle purchases, then he taught others how to do the same scheme after his arrest, according to federal authorities.

The 27-year-old man from Hazelwood “committed a series of scams trying to steal a total of $404,415,” authorities said, and now he has been sentenced to nine years and three months in federal prison. He’s also been ordered to repay the money.

The defense attorney representing the man said his client “is disappointed in the sentence imposed and views it as excessive.”

“Although he continues to accept responsibility for his actions, he’s exploring his options on appeal,” the attorney said in a statement to McClatchy News.

In March, the man pleaded guilty to four felony counts of bank fraud and three felony counts of aggravated identity theft, according to court documents.

Authorities said his years-long schemes began in 2018, when he accessed other people’s Discover Bank accounts and changed their information so that he could get debit cards and checks connected to their accounts.

The intended loss was $11,754, according to an Aug. 17 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

In 2019, the man bought three vehicles from a dealership in Florissant using fraudulent Social Security cards and driver’s licenses, according to court records. He bought the vehicles using loans that he received in the names of other people, officials said.

The vehicles included a $18,098 Chevrolet Impala, a $42,086 Chevrolet Tahoe and a $29,079 BMW 428 XI, according to the release.

On Aug. 23, 2019, the man tried to buy a $38,191 Dodge Challenger using someone else’s Social Security number, authorities said. He was arrested during the attempt.

“After his arrest, (he) helped others to do the same thing at dealers throughout the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas, causing a total loss of $244,374,” authorities said.

And in 2020 and 2021, officials said he fraudulently applied for COVID-19 pandemic loans and received $20,832 in Paycheck Protection Program funds.

“(He) not only stole individuals’ identities for his personal gain but led multiple fraud schemes including stealing money intended for legitimate businesses that were impacted by COVID-19,” Gail S. Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration, said in the release.

Authorities said five other people involved in the schemes have been charged. Four people pleaded guilty, and they have been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution.

