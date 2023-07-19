Man bought a boat, SUVs, and a building with money he scammed from company, SC cops say

A man who scammed more than $100,000 from a Midlands company and used the stolen money to buy himself lavish gifts was arrested, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Tony Lloyd II, a 42-year-old Pelion resident, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent (over $10,000), the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lloyd was the general manager at Tec Equipment Rental, according to an arrest warrant. That’s a company that deals with heavy-duty products — ranging from construction equipment to tractors and riding lawnmowers to power tools and more, according to its website. It’s located at 163 Citadel Road in Orangeburg, near Exit 145 on Interstate 26.

On July 13, deputies were informed about a discrepancy in the company’s finances, according to the release.

The investigation uncovered that Lloyd used $129,165 of company money to make personal purchases, the sheriff’s office said. The purchases included a boat, two SUVs, and a large metal building that cost more than $45,000, according to the release.

The fraud happened between May 31, 2022 and May 13, 2023, according to an arrest warrant.

“This individual would make a fake purchase invoice for items, then use that money (via company checks) to buy expensive items for himself,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “His shopping spree has been put to an end.”

Lloyd was arrested Monday and posted a $15,000 cash bond Tuesday, Orangeburg County court records show.

If convicted on the felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent charge, Lloyd faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 11, and the sheriff said Lloyd could face more charges related to the scheme.

Lloyd has been arrested more than a dozen times on traffic violation charges in both Orangeburg and Lexington counties, court records show.