Man who bought dozens of guns for reselling pleads guilty in federal court

Sep. 13—An Albuquerque man who police say bought dozens of guns over several months — some he sold to an undercover agent, and one that ended up in the hands of a high school student — pleaded guilty to three gun charges, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.

Marquez Martinez, 24, pleaded guilty in federal court to dealing firearms without a license and two counts of unlawfully possessing or transferring a machine gun, the office said in a news release.

In May, Martinez was released to a halfway house. The U.S. Attorney's Office said he'll remain there while he awaits sentencing, which has been scheduled for Nov. 28. He faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the release.

Martinez's attorney, a federal public defender, declined to comment for this story.

The plea was a culmination of an undercover investigation in which an Albuquerque Police Department detective bought guns and several parts that made guns fully automatic from Martinez and counted at least 35 gun purchases over a five-month period during which they monitored his purchases.

When authorities raided Martinez's Uptown home, they found 13 guns stored mainly in his brother's bedroom, along with gun boxes for nearly all of them, which they said indicated they were likely recently purchased. Agents also found ammunition.

Martinez admitted to buying at least 50 firearms in the past six months, and hundreds since he'd turned 21. Authorities said he indicated he sells the guns to support himself.

At least one of those guns — a Glock pistol modified with a switch to be fully automatic — ended up in the hands of a student who was then caught with it at West Mesa High School in January.

Another weapon ended up in the hands of an Albuquerque homicide suspect. He was pulled over and arrested by a Texas state trooper in El Paso who also found another Glock modified to be fully automatic, which authorities said was originally bought by Martinez.