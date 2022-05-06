Man bought over $143K in cars using fake identity, Memphis police say

Memphis Police arrested a man after he allegedly stole someone’s identity to purchase multiple vehicles from local dealerships.

On July 29, 2021, the suspect went to Gossett Motors at 2660 Mt. Moriah to a purchase a 2017 Infiniti QX60 for nearly $30,000, police said.

According to an affidavit, the man, identified as Marqueze Blackwell, used another person’s identity and gave a fake Mississippi driver’s license.

Blackwell, 36, submitted false paperwork claiming to be a manager at TruGreen making $5,000 a month, police said.

The loan application was approved, and Blackwell left with the Infiniti.

On August 5, he went to Gossett Volkswagen at 7420 Winchester to buy a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas for over $51,000.

Police said he used the same person’s identity to get approved for a loan and leave with the car.

Blackwell then went back to the dealership on Mt. Moriah on Oct. 29 to buy a 2022 Kia Stinger for nearly $62,000.

He used the same person’s identity, was approved for the loan, and left with the car, police said.

TruGreen confirmed no one by the person’s name that Blackwell used had ever worked for them.

Police said the real person was contacted and said he had never purchased any cars and hadn’t given permission for his identity to be used.

Two Gossett employees that helped Blackwell make the purchases positively identified him in a six-person lineup.

All three vehicles came up stolen, according to the affidavit.

On April 28, Southaven police made a traffic stop on the Kia Stinger.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle towed.

On May 4, an officer found insurance papers inside the car identifying Marqueze Blackwell.

The total value of the three vehicle is over $143,000.

Blackwell is charged with Theft of Property, Identity Theft, Forgery and Issuing False Financial Statement, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







