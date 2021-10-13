Man with bow and arrow kills 5, wounds 2 in Norway

Ivana Saric
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and injured two others in an attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, southwest of the capital of Oslo, Reuters reported.

Why it matters: This is the deadliest attack to take place in Norway since 2011, when a far-right extremist went on a shooting rampage and killed 77 people, per Reuters.

The big picture: The suspect is in police custody, having been apprehended about 30 minutes after the attack began, according to the BBC.

  • The attacks happened over a large area of the town, according to The Guardian, and several parts of the city have been temporarily cordoned off by police for evidence gathering, per the BBC.

  • Police believe the man acted alone but will investigate whether the attack constituted terrorism, as they seek to determine a motive, Reuters reported.

  • Police are also investigating whether other weapons were used, per Reuters.

Of note: Police were temporarily ordered to carry firearms in the wake of the attack, breaking with the norm as Norwegian police are typically unarmed, the New York Times noted.

  • "The police currently have no concrete indications that there is a change in the threat level in the country," the police directorate said in a statement.

What they're saying: "The reports coming from Kongsberg tonight are horrifying," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference, per Reuters.

  • "I understand that many people are afraid, but it's important to emphasize that the police are now in control," she added.

