Man with bow and arrow kills 5, wounds 2 in Norway

A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and injured two others in an attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, southwest of the capital of Oslo, Reuters reported.

Why it matters: This is the deadliest attack to take place in Norway since 2011, when a far-right extremist went on a shooting rampage and killed 77 people, per Reuters.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: The suspect is in police custody, having been apprehended about 30 minutes after the attack began, according to the BBC.

The attacks happened over a large area of the town, according to The Guardian, and several parts of the city have been temporarily cordoned off by police for evidence gathering, per the BBC.

Police believe the man acted alone but will investigate whether the attack constituted terrorism, as they seek to determine a motive, Reuters reported.

Police are also investigating whether other weapons were used, per Reuters.

Of note: Police were temporarily ordered to carry firearms in the wake of the attack, breaking with the norm as Norwegian police are typically unarmed, the New York Times noted.

"The police currently have no concrete indications that there is a change in the threat level in the country," the police directorate said in a statement.

What they're saying: "The reports coming from Kongsberg tonight are horrifying," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference, per Reuters.

"I understand that many people are afraid, but it's important to emphasize that the police are now in control," she added.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free