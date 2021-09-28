Man with bow and arrow shot by officer after carjacking in Atlanta, standoff with police

A man with a bow and arrow was shot by police Tuesday morning after he carjacked a woman in Atlanta, crashed the stolen vehicle in a suburb in a neighboring county and pointed the weapon at an officer, authorities said.

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Peachtree Street at 6:13 a.m., according to the department. They found a woman who said a man armed with the bow and arrow took off in her vehicle.

"The suspect fired an arrow into the victim’s windshield while demanding her to exit," police said. "The victim complied and the suspect fled in her 2014 Toyota Camry. She was not injured."

The suspect, identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as Trent Andrew Emory, 29, of Canton, Georgia, had just attempted to take a car belonging to a security guard moments earlier, Atlanta police said. Officers also made contact with a third victim “who stated the same suspect also attempted to take their vehicle but was unsuccessful,” police said.

At some point, Emory allegedly left the city and continued to neighboring Cobb County. That is where the GBI said Emory crashed the stolen car into a bridge support for a CSX rail line.

Cobb County and Marietta police officers responded to the scene of the wreck. Marietta police approached the car about 7:10 a.m. and expected to assist at least one person with injuries, the department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Image: (WXIA)

Instead, "officers observed an individual near the car grab a compound bow and aim it at one of the officers," police said in the statement. "A Marietta officer gave multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon."

Responding officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect for 20 minutes, Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said, according to NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta.

"When the commands were not followed the officer drew their handgun and fired it, striking the suspect one time," Marietta police said in the Facebook post.

Story continues

After the shooting, the suspect refused to comply with additional orders, Marietta police said. Officers used a shield to safely approach him before he was handcuffed, police said.

Emory was treated at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he is stable, according to the GBI, which is investigating the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.