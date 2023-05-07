Man with box cutter charged with assault, threatening to kill motel guests in Tewksbury, police say

A Lowell man armed with a box cutter was arrested for assault and threatening to kill guests at a Tewksbury motel on Saturday night, police said.

Justin Maryland, 47, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime (murder) and disorderly conduct, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement Sunday.

On Saturday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a man yelling, waiving a box cutter around and threatening to kill people in the parking lot of a motel at 95 Main St.

Responding officers quickly located the man, later identified as Maryland, and ordered him to stop, Columbus said.

When Maryland did not comply, officers tried to de-escalate the situation by keeping their distance and repeating their commands while aiming a department-issued Taser at Maryland, who eventually complied and was handcuffed, Columbus said.

Officers found a box cutter in Maryland’s jacket pocket. He was taken into custody without further incident.

“This was outstanding work to bring this man safely into custody by de-escalating this incident,” said Columbus. “I’m grateful, due to the officers’ quick response and actions, that no one was hurt during this incident.”

