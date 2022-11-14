Man in boxer shorts breaks into home, opens pack of turkey and nabs toy gun, CA cops say

A woman pulling up to her home got a surprise when a man wearing boxer shorts and a sweatshirt burst from her garage carrying her son’s toy gun, California deputies reported.

The alarmed resident drove away and called 911 after the 5:05 p.m. Nov. 3 encounter near Loomis, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies later arrested a 53-year-old man accused of burglary walking along a nearby street after another resident called 911 to report him, the release said.

Deputies discovered the man had entered the woman’s garage, opened a package of turkey in the refrigerator, then dropped a knife and fled with the toy gun, the release said.

“He left the turkey and a knife on the ground,” deputies wrote.

Loomis is a town of 6,800 people about 25 miles northeast of Sacramento.

