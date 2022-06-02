Man, boy found shot to death at Greenacres home, PBSO says; gunman in custody

GREENACRES — A person is in custody after fatally shooting a man and a boy in Greenacres early Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Fleming Avenue, a residential neighborhood about three-quarters of a mile southwest of John I. Leonard High School.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

The person in custody remained on the scene after the shooting, investigators said.

Detectives are investigating the deaths as a double homicide. The sheriff's office did not make further details immediately available.

The deaths are the 36th and 37th confirmed homicides of the year in Palm Beach County, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The county recorded 109 homicides during 2021.

This is a breaking story. Check back with www.PalmBeachPost.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man, boy die in double homicide at Greenacres home, PBSO says