Man, boy injured in shooting in Stowe Township

Patrick Varine, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Mar. 20—A man and a boy were shot Friday afternoon in Stowe Township, according to police.

First responders were called to the 800 block of Eighth Street around 3:15 p.m. and found the man shot in the leg and the juvenile with a minor arm injury, the result of an apparent shooting, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police said both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477 (833-ALL-TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .

