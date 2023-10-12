Man and boy stabbed by gang who stole bikes in Leasowe

A teenager and a man have been stabbed by a gang of youths who stole their bikes, leaving them needing hospital treatment.

It happened when the pair, aged 17 and 29, were riding in a field in Reeds Lane, Leasowe, Wirral, at about 16:40 BST on Wednesday.

They were approached by six youths who stabbed the man in the shoulder and the boy in the hand, police said.

The six suspects then made off towards Bidston Golf course.

Merseyside Police officers are carrying out forensic inquiries and searching CCTV in the area.

The attackers were all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

Ch Insp Paul Rannard said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Reeds Lane in Leasowe or saw six youths dressed in black running towards Bidston Golf course to please come forward and speak to us.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I also urge people in the area to check your CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it has captured any footage, no matter how small, as any information may help with the investigation."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk