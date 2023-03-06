Man and boy wounded in shooting near K Street tunnel in Old Sacramento, police say

A man and a boy were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Old Sacramento near the K Street tunnel, police said.

Officers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of K Street, Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Officer Krista Koppinger said, where the two victims were found with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Both victims were hospitalized, Koppinger said. No arrests have been made.

The K Street pedestrian tunnel connects Old Sacramento to the Golden 1 Center complex and downtown.