Man brandishing fake gun causes chaos at church in Long Beach

A man brandishing what appeared to be a firearm inside a church in Long Beach Sunday caused a frightening scene before parishioners, who called police, were able to subdue him.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to calls of a man with a gun at the church in the 500 block Olive Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the adult male suspect detained by churchgoers, authorities said.

Details are limited and it’s not entirely clear how the incident unfolded, but police said what appeared to be a gun was actually a lighter resembling a firearm that was about 10 inches in length.

The unidentified man was arrested and booked into the Long Beach City Jail.

Authorities said that no one was injured during the incident. No further details were provided.

