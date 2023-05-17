Man breaking into cars leaves cell phone behind, comes back for it and pulls a gun, police say

Detectives are hoping someone can identify a man accused of breaking into a car in a Gwinnett County church parking lot.

It all started on May 9 when Gwinnett County police were called to the McKendree United Methodist Church on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

According to authorities, the victim told police while she was inside the church, she noticed someone was inside her car in the parking lot.

When the victim went to confront the suspect, he allegedly left, leaving his cell phone inside the victim’s car.

Just moments after leaving, police said the suspect came back and demanded the victim to give him his cell phone back.

Gwinnett officials said as the victim was waiting for police to arrive, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The man then reportedly began breaking out the window of the victim’s car and took his cell phone.

The suspect is described as wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Police believe he is between 19-20 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

He left in a gray or silver Jeep Liberty driven by another man. The Jeep has distinctive decals on the back windshield that reads “Cars $500 Down www.GreatCityCars.com 614-522-6500.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

