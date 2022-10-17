Man breaks into 15 train cars, steals over 30 boxes of Adidas shoes, police say

A man was arrested for stealing over 30 boxes of Adidas shoes from train cars.

On Oct. 15 at approximately 9:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a boxcar burglary near Phelan Street and E H Crump Boulevard.

Officers were told that a man was taking boxes off the train, and loading them in a dark-colored Ford Escape bearing TN tag 19AH14.

MPD found the suspect Ford Escape and attempted a traffic stop, but the Escape fled heading westbound on E H Crump Boulevard.

The Ford made a northbound turn onto Danny Thomas and stuck an object, police said.

The suspect, Brandon Cammon, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

During the footchase, MPD saw Cammon throw a black object which looked like a firearm into the woods.

Cammon was arrested shortly after.

MPD searched the woods and found a Glock 10mm with a full magazine and one live round in the chamber, around the edge of the bushes, court documents showed.

MPD also searched the Ford Escape and the surrounding area.

Officers found:

Glock with a 50-round drum

Two tan empty magazines

13 loose 9 mm rounds

Cell phone

Checkbook in a black Reebok backpack

Boxes of Adidas shoes in the back of the Ford

10 Adidas shoe boxes stacked up in the woods

5-10 Adidas boxes near the train tracks

The total value of the shoes is $12,000, according to an affidavit.

Brandon Cammon has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and evading with a foot pursuit.

Brandon Cammon has a court date on Oct. 17.

